South Christian fights off OT deficit to beat Summit Academy

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The South Christian boys basketball team has not been in many close games the last eight weeks, but Friday night the Sailors found themselves in overtime with Romulus Summit Academy in a division two state semifinal.

South Christian 40, Romulus Summit Academy 35

South trailed 33-31 early in the extra session before senior Nate Brinks hit a big three-pointer that gave his team it would not relinquish in a 40-35 overtime win.

"Our guys kept believing, we have to keep believing in each other," first year Sailors head coach Taylor Johnson said. "We try to really focus on other people's success and when that happens good things happen for us."

Junior point guard Jake Vermaas scored 12 points including making all six free throws he attempted in overtime.

"I love it, I think that is the best part of it," Vermaas said about the adversity his team has faced. "Losing your best player, people telling you you can't do it, telling you your not the favorite anymore. I like it, personally."

Sailors senior guard Jake Dehaan led all scorers in the game with 14 points with another efficient night connecting on 7 of 11 field goal attempts.

"This is all our team talks about is adversity, we want to play in the biggest moments, as a competitor that is what you want to do," Dehaan said. "We want to play on the biggest stages against the best teams and that is just what we like to do as a team."

Sam Medendorp had 8 points and 7 rebounds for the Sailors, Brinks chipped in with 6 points.

South Christian (25-3) will face Ferndale in the division two state championship game at 6:45 p.m. Saturday at the Breslin Center.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter