South Christian ends Godwin Heights' season in district semis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — South Christian gave Godwin Heights the first loss of their season on Thursday night in the district semifinal, 79-49 the final.

Sophomore Jake DeHaan scored a game-high 19 points in the victory.

Head coach Jeff Meengs says his team is picking up momentum because they've been able to stay on the floor and remain healthy.

"They haven't played since March 2, we've been playing the whole time, that's on purpose," Meengs said after the win.

Dykema added 16 points to help South Christian advance to the district final.

"We just have to come out ready to play, prepare hard tomorrow and hopefully get a win on Saturday," said Connor Dykema.

The Sailors advance to face Grand Rapids Christian on Saturday.