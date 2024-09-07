Watch Now
South Christian earns big win at EGR in the Blitz Game of the Week

Thomas Cook
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — South Christian moves to 2-0 this season after beating East Grand Rapids 42-28 on Friday night.

South Christian 42, East Grand Rapids 28

The Sailors were led by senior quarterback, Carson Vis, who threw for 333 yards with four passing touchdowns. Over 40 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown.

