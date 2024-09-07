South Christian earns big win at EGR in the Blitz Game of the Week

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — South Christian moves to 2-0 this season after beating East Grand Rapids 42-28 on Friday night.

South Christian 42, East Grand Rapids 28

The Sailors were led by senior quarterback, Carson Vis, who threw for 333 yards with four passing touchdowns. Over 40 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)