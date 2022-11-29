GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2022 high school football season might be over, but we’re still soaking in all the memories from the five championship games that included West Michigan teams.

South Christian coach sits down to reflect D4 state championship

South Christian head football coach Danny Brown said that since it’s been a few days after their Division 4 win, he’s been able to reflect on how incredible this season was for him and his team.

“I did have some time yesterday as we were driving back home just to kind of sit back and I set my phone now and and just kind of process it all and it's amazing. The kids were able to accomplish to go 14-0, win a state championship is something that you'll never forget,” said Brown.

The Sailors are the only team in school history to be undefeated and also win a state championship.

“We have had a lot of good football teams that have gone through it and still nobody made it to the state finals. And to say that these kids were able to have that perfect season is just incredible. And I'm just proud of the work they've put in and proud of just the love for one another,” said Brown.

South Christian beat Goodrich 28-0 in the Division 4 championship game. It was their fourth state title in eight appearances in the final.

