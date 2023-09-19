South Christian boys soccer blanks GR Catholic Central

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In their first and only meeting of the regular season, South Christian shut out Grand Rapids Catholic Central 2-0 on Monday night.

South Christian 2, GRCC 0

It was a quite game throughout the first half and then 18 minutes into the second, South's Will Kuiphof scored off of a header right in front of the net.

Less than a minute later, Kuiphof was awarded a penalty kick and sent it to the lower right corner for another Sailors goal.

This was the first victory against the Cougars since 2021.

"It just felt amazing to finally get one, we had been pushing the entire game. To finally get one just felt really good. We're both very big teams so I felt like just getting that corner was really good and good for us as a team. I definitely feel like it gives us more confidence. We loss to them last year in districts so I think this definitely feels better than a normal game. It definitely gives us more confidence for the rest of the season and going into conference and districts," said Kuiphof

