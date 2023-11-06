Sophia Umstead breaks 2 pool records, earns All-American status ahead of states

JENISON, Mich. — “I won my first state title when I was 10 and that’s was kinda the big, oh I want to do this and be competitive at it,” said Sophia.

Swimming competitively since she was eight, Sophia Umstead is now ranked as the 3rd best swimmer in the country as a junior at Jenison.

“Watching her develop as a swimmer and get better has been awesome as a coach. She’s one that is really one that trusts the process, she’s incredibly coachable and always looking to get better,” said Kyle Stumpf.

This fall has been busy for Sophia as she was on many collegiate visits, but on October 17th, she etched her name into the leader board twice more to accomplish two of her goal events.

“Part of my goals coming into this season was to break the 200 free school record, and the 100 fly. And I wasn’t going to swim the 100 fly or 200 free at the state meet so we suited up for a duel meet to do it and I knocked out some of those records then,” said Sophia.

Not only did she claim the title for those two events, but also earned automatic All-American status based on her times.

“It always feels good to knock out a goal of mine but I also swam a best time in the 200 free which I was really, really happy about,” said Sophia.

But she’s not done. At the OK Red conference meet this weekend, she went four for four in her events and helped the Wildcats secure their 2nd straight conference title and now, turns her attention to the state meet in two weeks.

“My personal goals, I want to go under one minute in the 100 breaststroke. Under a minute is really more an overall high school goal. Before I leave my senior year I want to do go under a minute in my 100 breaststroke. And that’s the big goal for me right now,” said Sophia.

“It’s a testament to her skillset but also her mindset. She always wants to get better. And she’s always looking for ways to get better with stroke technique and corrections and different things,” said Stumpf.

She’s got one more year of high school but after graduation, Sophia has committed to go to school and swim for the three time national champions at Virginia.

“The school itself is amazing like academically, and it’s a beautiful campus. For me I want to swim at the highest level I can and perform to the best that I can. And Virginia is just the best place for me to do that. They’ve won NCAA’s the last three years. They’re the best right now. Their coach is the olympic coach and I really loved the team and the coaches so it was just the right fit for me,” said Sophia.

