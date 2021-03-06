Menu

Shorthanded Rockford holds off Grandville to remain alone atop OK Red

Rams 55, Bulldogs 52
Zach Harig / FOX 17
Rockford beats Grandville to remain atop the OK Red
Posted at 12:08 AM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 00:08:11-05

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Despite missing several players due to injury and leading scorer Sam Krist due to COVID-19 contact tracing, the Rockford boys basketball team came away with a 55-52 win over Grandville on Friday night.

Rockford 55, Grandville 52

Brendan Schueller added a three-quarters court buzzer-beater to end the first quarter, part of his team-high 17 points while Brock Holwerda added 13 and Calvin Kibbe contributed 12 points in a starting role.

The Rams improve to 10-1 overall and 8-1 in OK Red play to keep a one game lead over West Ottawa in conference play.

