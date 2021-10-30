Short-handed Mona Shores routs Forest Hills Central in playoff opener

Mona Shores vs Forest Hills Central

Without a pair of two-way starters, Mona Shores was impressive in a 31-7 win over Forest Hills Central in a division two playoff opener.

Starting cornerbacks and wide receivers Demetri Roberson and Kewan Farnum did not play in the game, but the Sailors had players step up in the win.

"We have always had that mantra and we have some history with it," Mona Shorews head coach Matt Koziak said. "Caden Broersma goes down, Brady Rose comes in and the rest is history. In 2014 it took our third string quarterback to beat Farmington Hills Harrison so we kind of have proof of that instead of just words coming out of our mouth, I think our kids believed that and we've always had that if you stay ready you don't have to get ready."

FOX 17 Mona Shores football

The Sailors defense was especially impressive holding the Rangers to just 117 yards of total offense, 48 on the ground.

"We really stepped it up in practice this week," senior defensive tackle DJ Caviness said. "Really tried to be really good and come out for the playoffs. It was amazing the way we practiced it all week, it translated to the game and we did really well with it."

Sailors Junior running back Dahmir Farnum carried the ball 12 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

Shores senior quarterback Mark Konecny totaled 230 yards of total offense and two touchdowns including 29 carries, 152 yards and a score rushing.

"That is just Mona Shores football it is the win or go home mentality," Konecny said about he team's ability to play well in the postseason. "We don't want to go home, we want to get another ring so that is what elevates our level."

Mona Shores (8-2) advances to play at Caledonia (9-1) for a district championship next week, it will be a rematch of last year's district final that Mona Shores won 43-35 at Sailor Stadium.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter