Shelby volleyball sweeps Ravenna

RAVENNA, Mich. — Shelby volleyball beats Ravenna in three straight sets on Tuesday night.

Ravenna junior Addison Gilliard earned a kill in the opening set but the Bulldogs fell 25-14.

Then in the second set, Shelby junior Navea Gauthier earned a huge kill. One of many for the Ohio State commit. They were up 2-0 after set two.

Senior Audrey Horton sealed the deal for the Tigers in the third set.

The earn the sweep against Ravenna and will take on North Muskegon at home on Thursday.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter