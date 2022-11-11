Shelby gets revenge against NPC in volleyball regional final

HOLTON, Mich. — Several West Michigan Volleyball teams were looking to punch their ticket to the state tournament on Thursday night. Shelby was taking on North Pointe Christian in the regional final, this was a rematch from last years regional semi final where the Mustangs got the win.

Shelby started strong and won the first two sets of the game. NPC stormed back and dominated in set three to earn a 25-19 win. But the Tigers held their own and won set four to win the game, 3-1.

"I'm so excited right now, this is the best thing ever. Last year North Pointe Christian knocked us out and we wanted our revenge and we sure got our revenge. I'm so excited," said senior Morgan Weirich.

"Coming into the game i knew it was going to be a battle. This game was personal, they took us out in the semi finals so i came in thinking i want to bury them and i want to win it and i want them to sit and watch us win it," said Nevea Gauthier.

"I have a lot of teams that have some physical talent but this team has the mental toughness that they don't flinch. We lost that game fair and square, they were hitting the ball at us really good and I can't say enough about how they keep themselves composed on the floor. it's unbelievable they just find ways for each other more than anything else," said Tom Weirich.

Shelby will now play Kalamazoo Christian on Tuesday at 6:30pm at Unity Christian High School.

