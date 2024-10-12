Several West Michigan teams clinch a share of conference titles in Week 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Catholic 24, Forest Hills Eastern 23

Hudsonville 35, Grandville 16

Byron Center 51, Forest Hills Northern 24

Muskegon 47, Reeths-Puffer 7

Northview 12, GR Catholic Central 3

Unity Christian 50, South Christian 21

Kenowa Hills 43, Coopersville 41

Montague 70, Fremont 64

Whitehall 47, Ludington 10

North Muskegon 40, Ravenna 0

Harper Creek 32, Hastings 0

Schoolcraft 56, Saugatuck 7

Otsego 49, Plainwell 21

Portage Central 23, Portage Northern 6

Gobles 20, Martin 14

Climax Scotts 36, Bellevue 6

