Seven players represent at MHSSCA All-Star game

CALEDONIA, Mich. — In the division one Michigan High School softball coaches association's all-star game, West Michigan was represented by seven players from across the area. Here's a list of the players:
Ella Reifschneider, Hudsonville
Annnika Talsma, Hudsonville
Jordan Wesaw, Portage Northern
Eliana Ruhrup, Mattawan
Carly Sleeman, Zeeland West
Peyton Steffes, Rockford
McKenna Ferguson, Byron Center
The White team defeated the white team 9-3.
