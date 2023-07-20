Seven players represent at MHSSCA All-Star game

CALEDONIA, Mich. — In the division one Michigan High School softball coaches association's all-star game, West Michigan was represented by seven players from across the area. Here's a list of the players:

Ella Reifschneider, Hudsonville

Annnika Talsma, Hudsonville

Jordan Wesaw, Portage Northern

Eliana Ruhrup, Mattawan

Carly Sleeman, Zeeland West

Peyton Steffes, Rockford

McKenna Ferguson, Byron Center

The White team defeated the white team 9-3.

