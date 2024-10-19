Second to last week of the regular season brings conference titles for many

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Week eight of the high school football season is in the books. Check out the following games that we were at on Friday night.

Northview 35, Holland Christian 20

Hudsonville 35, Caledonia 13

East Kentwood 31, Jenison 7

Grand Haven vs. Rockford

Byron Center 17, Muskegon 14

Mona Shores 40, Reeths-Puffer 0

Lowell 35, Sparta 14

West Catholic 54, Hamilton 14

Holland 27, Fruitport 23

Belding 68, Godwin Heights 26

Decatur 18, Hopkins 0

Paw Paw 40, Otsego 6

Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 42, Godfrey Lee 14

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

