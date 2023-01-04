Scores and highlights: Round up of boys and girls basketball across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the first big night of high school basketball comes to a close, we had some great games on Tuesday night.
Reigning division three state champs, Schoolcraft, falls to Unity Christian 57-43.
Unity 57, Schoolcraft 43
South Christian earned a home win against Byron Center 71-56.
For the girls, East Kentwood beats Muskegon 41-36 in their first win of the new year.
East Kentwood 41, Muskegon 36
And West Ottawa dominated on home court against Hopkins, 66-34.
West Ottawa 66, Hopkins 34
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.