KENTWOOD, Mich. — It was a busy day of basketball games at the East Kentwood field house for the Gotta Get It hoops classic.

Kalamazoo Central faced off against Brother Rice. The Giants fell to the Warriors 67-50.

Grand Rapids Christian came away with a 63-58 win against DLS after being tied at 23 at the half.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

