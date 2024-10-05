Score, score, & score again!

WEST MICHIGAN — Football is a team sport, but every Friday night in West Michigan there is a handful of individual performances that lead to a victory.

Here are the nominees for Blitz Boss in week six.



Byron Center QB Landon Tungate completed 12 of 13 passes for 151 yards and 2 TDs, plus he added 238 yards rushing on 27 carries with another 3 TDs.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central WR Jamie Williams caught 4 TDs

West Catholic RB David Britenfeld carried the ball 22 times for 241 yards and 4 TDs.

Now it is your turn to decide which performance was the best. Vote in the poll below before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8.

