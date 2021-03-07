Schoolcraft boys beat Pewamo-Westphalia for 32nd consecutive win

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two of the state's top boys basketball programs in Division 3 squared off on Saturday afternoon at Cornerstone University's Mol Arena as Schoolcraft met Pewamo-Westphalia.

It was a back-and-forth game throughout, though the Eagles took a 13 point lead at one point in the second half before the Pirates battled back.

Schoolcraft 55, Pewamo-Westphalia 49

In the fourth quarter, Shane Rykse and Tyler DeGroote would help seal the victory for the Eagles as they came away with the 55-49 win.

Schoolcraft was led by DeGroote's game-high 19 points while Rykse and Bryce VanderWiere each added 17.

The Eagles improve to 11-0 on the season and extend their winning streak to 32 games while the Pirates fall to 8-1.