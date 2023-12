GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hudsonville boys basketball fell to South Christian 48-44 on Tuesday night at the Cornerstone Holiday tournament.

Covenant Christian boys beat Northpointe Christian 71-48.

Grant boys took down Newaygo 73-66.

The Grant Girls also beat Newaygo 40-19.

West Catholic girls defeated West Ottawa 52-47.

