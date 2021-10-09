Sailors sink Hawks in OK Gold matchup

KENTWOOD, Mich. — South Christian and Forest Hills Eastern are both on the brink of the playoff bubble. Coming into week 7, the Hawks were one of the last team in the projected playoff field.

Eastern got on the board first thank to the delayed draw handoff that confused the Sailors defense. Bryson Kuzdzal ran it in from 37 yards out for the 7-0 lead.

South Christian's Quarterback Jake DeHaan sparked his team back into the game, finding Chandler Van Solkema wide open for the TD pass. DeHaan and Van Solkema teamed up again in the 2nd quarter to give the Sailors the lead.

South Christian kept FHE at bay the rest of the game, winning 37-13 the final.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

