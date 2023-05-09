Sailors, Maroon tie game in non-conference battle

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — No. 4 ranked South Christian girls soccer hosted No. 13 Holland Christian on Monday night. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.

The Sailors got on the board first in the first half when Katelyn VanderArk made a corner kick and the ball was tipped off of the goalies finger to score. They led 1-0.

Then in the second half, the Maroons got the equalizer goal as Sarah Geerlings had the corner kick and then it was Kayla Cannon who bounced it off of her hip and into the back of the net.

Both teams wishes they could've come out with a win in this game but also were pleased to play such tough competition.

"This is the best kind of soccer to play. You've got the best competition and it makes you play your best. It helps you grow as a player but also as a team to make sure you win these kinds of games. Unfortunately we got the tie but it is what it is," said Katelyn VanderArk.

"It really motivates us. After last year we played some tough teams and we had some tough losses. This year is kinda a come back season, we loss a few players last year but we have some great talent coming up. We saw what we did with basketball which was we got to the regional finals and the state quarterfinals and we want to make that run in soccer. So this is just something we've been talking about, a goal of ours is to make it out of districts and make it to regional and I think this is step by step, game by game where we're going," said Kayla Cannon.

