GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Reeths-Puffer holds on to the No. 2 spot in the OK Fischer conference with a 8-0 win against Kenowa Hills. The Rockets scored three goals in the second period, and four goals in the third period. Senior Jaxon Stone led the team with three goals.

Fremont boys basketball beat Tri-County 68-42.

Fremont girls hoops took down Tri-County 62-22.

