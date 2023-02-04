Roundup: Highlights from Friday night Blitz

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Muskegon boys were trying to stay at the top of the OK Green, taking on Reeths-Puffer on home court. The Big Reds stay perfect with a 69-34 win.

Muskegon 69, Reeths-Puffer 34

Zeeland East and Zeeland West had a rivalry showdown tonight in the OK Green also. The Dux win it at the last minute 56-53.

Zeeland West 56, Zeeland East 53

South Haven hosting Watervliet, looking to earn a game in the SAC Lakeshore division. Panthers win it 53-38.

Waterliet 53, South Haven 38

Saugatuck on the road taking on Galesburg-Augusta. The Trail Blazers fall to Galesburg-Augusta 56-50.

Galesburg-Augusta56, Saugatuck 50

A rivalry in the SAC Valley division between Kalamazoo Christian and Hackett Catholic. The Irish win it at home 65-51.

Hackett Catholic 65, Kalamazoo Christian 51

For the girls, Byron Center beat Grand Rapids Christian in their annual bite cancer game. Final score 53-29.

Byron Center 53, Grand Rapids Christian 29

The Rockford girls prove why they're at the top of the pack in the OK Red. Their 9th straight win beating Grand Haven 74-31.

Rockford 74, Grand Haven 31

Reeths-Puffer takes down Muskegon in a cross town battle. Rockets win 56-52.

Reeths-Puffer 56, Muskegon 52

The Vicksburg ladies on the road against Paw Paw trying to keep their perfect record alive. They do with a 61-41 win against Red Wolves.

Vicksburg 61, Paw Paw 41

In the SAC Central, Martin looking to stay at the top of the ranks. They beat Gobles 56-42.

Martin 56, Gobles 42

East Kentwood falls in the Fisher division to Reeths-Puffer 9-1.

Reeths-Puffer 9, East Kentwood 1

