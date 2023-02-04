Roundup: Highlights from Friday night Blitz

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Muskegon boys were trying to stay at the top of the OK Green, taking on Reeths-Puffer on home court. The Big Reds stay perfect with a 69-34 win.
Zeeland East and Zeeland West had a rivalry showdown tonight in the OK Green also. The Dux win it at the last minute 56-53.
South Haven hosting Watervliet, looking to earn a game in the SAC Lakeshore division. Panthers win it 53-38.
Saugatuck on the road taking on Galesburg-Augusta. The Trail Blazers fall to Galesburg-Augusta 56-50.
A rivalry in the SAC Valley division between Kalamazoo Christian and Hackett Catholic. The Irish win it at home 65-51.
For the girls, Byron Center beat Grand Rapids Christian in their annual bite cancer game. Final score 53-29.
The Rockford girls prove why they're at the top of the pack in the OK Red. Their 9th straight win beating Grand Haven 74-31.
Reeths-Puffer takes down Muskegon in a cross town battle. Rockets win 56-52.
The Vicksburg ladies on the road against Paw Paw trying to keep their perfect record alive. They do with a 61-41 win against Red Wolves.
In the SAC Central, Martin looking to stay at the top of the ranks. They beat Gobles 56-42.
East Kentwood falls in the Fisher division to Reeths-Puffer 9-1.
