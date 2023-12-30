Round up: Rockford girls wins Cornerstone Holiday tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rockford girls hoops beat Chelsea 49-36 in the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament gold division to win the title. Kate Higgins had 13 points, Anna Wypych vwith 12 points and Sienna Wolfe scored 11 points.

Rockford 49, Chelsea 36

West Catholic girls earned a comeback win against GR Catholic Central. Final score 60-54.

West Catholic 60, Catholic Central 54

Hudsonville wins their annual holiday shootout tournament with a 62-42 win against Holt. Braden Szamrej led the Eagles with 20 points.

Hudsonville 62, Holt 42

Grandville's Cam Regnerus wins their game against Mattawan with a three at the buzzer. Dawgs win it 46-45.

Grandville 46, Mattawan 45

Ludington boys hoops traveled down the Lake Shore to take on Grand Haven. The Bucs earn a win to start the weekend 64-46.

Grand Haven 64, Ludington 46

