Round up: Rockford girls wins Cornerstone Holiday tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rockford girls hoops beat Chelsea 49-36 in the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament gold division to win the title. Kate Higgins had 13 points, Anna Wypych vwith 12 points and Sienna Wolfe scored 11 points.
West Catholic girls earned a comeback win against GR Catholic Central. Final score 60-54.
Hudsonville wins their annual holiday shootout tournament with a 62-42 win against Holt. Braden Szamrej led the Eagles with 20 points.
Grandville's Cam Regnerus wins their game against Mattawan with a three at the buzzer. Dawgs win it 46-45.
Ludington boys hoops traveled down the Lake Shore to take on Grand Haven. The Bucs earn a win to start the weekend 64-46.
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.