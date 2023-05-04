ROCKFORD, Mich. — Jenison softball traveled to Rockford for a doubleheader against the Rams in the OK Red.
Rockford's walk-off grand slam wins against Jenison
Jenison started things off in the top of the third with a single from Terin Maynard. That brought Byrnn Timmer and Kena Schnick making it 2-0 Wildcats.
Then in the bottom of the 7th, Peyton Steffes tripled off of the wall in center field and brought home Mary Mcintire to tie the game up at 3 all.
Minutes later the bases are loaded for the rams. Kamden Binney drove it deep to left field for a walk-off grand slam to win it. That was her second home run of the game.
Rockford wins it 7-3 in the first game.
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.