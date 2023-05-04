Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Rockford's walk-off grand slam wins against Jenison

Kamden Binney had two home runs in this game
Kamden Binney had two home runs in this game.
Rockford softball beats Jenison
Posted at 10:42 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 23:03:14-04

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Jenison softball traveled to Rockford for a doubleheader against the Rams in the OK Red.

Rockford's walk-off grand slam wins against Jenison

Jenison started things off in the top of the third with a single from Terin Maynard. That brought Byrnn Timmer and Kena Schnick making it 2-0 Wildcats.

Then in the bottom of the 7th, Peyton Steffes tripled off of the wall in center field and brought home Mary Mcintire to tie the game up at 3 all.

Minutes later the bases are loaded for the rams. Kamden Binney drove it deep to left field for a walk-off grand slam to win it. That was her second home run of the game.

Rockford wins it 7-3 in the first game.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather