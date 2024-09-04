Rockford's Kade Friesen, Unity Christian's Jackson DeHoop win Week 1 Blitz honors

(WXMI) — Rockford OLB Kade Friesen wins our FOX 17 Blitz Play of the Week for Week 1. Friesen had a pick-six in Rockford's Week 1 win against Cass Tech 30-23.

Unity Christian QB Jackson DeHoop wins our FOX 17 Blitz Boss for Week 1. The senior threw for one TD and ran for two more in the Crusader's 43-21 win over Whitehall.

Each Saturday morning, Thomas Cook, Remi Monaghan and Bret Bakita will pick a Play of the Week and Blitz Boss candidate. Then the decision is up to you. Voting opens each week on Saturday morning and runs until Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

