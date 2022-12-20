Watch Now
Rockford, West Catholic setup rematch in the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament

Rams and Falcons win big in Gold division semifinals
FOX 17
Posted at 6:39 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 18:39:16-05
Rockford 71, Holland Christian 34

The Rockford girls basketball team stormed past Holland Christian 71-34 Tuesday afternoon in the first semifinal of the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament Gold Division.

West Catholic beat Grand Rapids Christian 51-37 in the second semifinal.

West Catholic 51, GR Christian 37

The Rams and Falcons will square off in the championship game on Thursday at 4:45 in a rematch of last year's thrilling championship game that Rockford won 50-46.

