Rockford, West Catholic setup rematch in the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament

Rockford 71, Holland Christian 34

The Rockford girls basketball team stormed past Holland Christian 71-34 Tuesday afternoon in the first semifinal of the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament Gold Division.

West Catholic beat Grand Rapids Christian 51-37 in the second semifinal.

West Catholic 51, GR Christian 37

The Rams and Falcons will square off in the championship game on Thursday at 4:45 in a rematch of last year's thrilling championship game that Rockford won 50-46.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter