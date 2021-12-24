Rockford dominates 4th quarter to beat West Catholic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trailing by nine after three quarters, the Rockford girls basketball team outscored West Catholic 19-6 in the final quarter to beat the Falcons 50-46 and win the blue division of the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

Rams sophomore Grace Lyons carried the offensive load in the final quarter hitting three three-point field goals on her way to a team best 19 points.

"I just think it was such a team effort," Lyons said. "We were down big in the first half and we overcame the adversity. We all hit big shots when it mattered and I could have not done any of the things I did without my team. It was crazy, the momentum was with us and we were clicking on everything and everyone just did huge things to make us win."

Rockford (6-0) will carry some momentum into OK Red play with a win over one of the best teams in the area.

"We talked a lot about it before the game, we knew this was going to be a great test for us and if we got a win it would set us up really well for the OK Red," Rams head coach Brad Wilson said. "We are really excited, couldn't be more happy."

The Rams next game will be their conference opener on January 7th at Caledonia.

West Catholic (4-1) was led by Abbey Kimball who scored a game-high 24 points.

