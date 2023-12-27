Rockford, West Catholic girls hoops set for rematch from last season

ROCKFORD, Mich. — In the first day back from the holiday break, we will have what could be called the girls game of the season on Wednesday night as Rockford and West Catholic will go head to head in the Cornerstone Holiday tournament.

This is a rematch from last season where the Falcons dished the Rams their only loss of the 2022-2023 season. Rockford did go on to win the division one state title and are the reigning championships.

The Rams believe the depth on their roster and young talent will help lift them to a win on Wednesday.

"If they're face-guarding me, it just gives Anna (Wypych) or Sienna (Wolfe) an open driving lane. So really, they can stop one of us but then we have all of these other counter moves that we can do," said senior guard Grace Lyons.

"We're so deep with not only players, but talent, that it's so hard (to defend). We're so grateful for this team," said junior point guard Anna Wypych.

"We want to get the best shot for the team, not for an individual. So we train all the kids the same. We look to move the ball and get the best advantage possible," said Head Coach Brad Wilson.

That game is set for 7:30pm at Cornerstone University.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

