Rockford, West Catholic girl's basketball punches ticket to the Breslin

(WXMI) — Two West Michigan girl's basketball teams are heading to the Breslin Center for the state semi-finals.

In Divison 1, Rockford knocked off West Ottawa 52-39. The Rams are heading to the Breslin Center for a third straight year. Anna Wypych had a team-high 17 points. Miss Basketball winner Gabby Reynolds had 25 for the Panthers.

Rockford 52, West Ottawa 39

In Division, West Catholic beat Vicksburg 35-27. Senior forward Reese Polega had a game-high 15 points.

West Catholic 35, Vicksburg 27

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

