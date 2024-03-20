Watch Now
Rockford, West Catholic girl's basketball punches ticket to the Breslin

Rockford and West Catholic girls basketball advance to state semi-finals
Posted at 11:22 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 23:22:39-04

(WXMI) — Two West Michigan girl's basketball teams are heading to the Breslin Center for the state semi-finals.

In Divison 1, Rockford knocked off West Ottawa 52-39. The Rams are heading to the Breslin Center for a third straight year. Anna Wypych had a team-high 17 points. Miss Basketball winner Gabby Reynolds had 25 for the Panthers.

In Division, West Catholic beat Vicksburg 35-27. Senior forward Reese Polega had a game-high 15 points.

