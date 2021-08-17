Rockford to rely on speed, athleticism for success in 2021

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Rockford varsity football team started the 2020 season 8-0, it was the first time since 2009 the Rams had done that.

As 2021 begins, Rockford is hoping to use some of the positive memories from last season's division one state semifinal appearance to its advantage.

"I think our momentum is definitely starting off good," senior center Dolan Harmsen said. "We went all the way to the state semifinals last year, but we lost a good amount of seniors. So, the momentum from the upcoming underclassmen is really carrying us through this first week, I like it."

It is year two for Brent Cummings as head coach with hopefully some more normalcy than last season had.

"We're a group that has worked together for a long time," Cumming said of his coaching staff. "We had a few new guys, but take Randy VanderVeen, the head of defense, we had a chance to break things down over the summer. This is our vision moving forward, and it was so neat to see those guys put in the work and and see that vision come to fruition."

Rockford does have a new offensive coordinator this fall, two-time Harlon Hill winning quarterback at Ferris State, Jason Vander Laan has joined the staff.

"He's a great addition to our staff, high energy, the kids love him, our coaching staff is getting to know him and to love him and everything he brings to the table," Cummings said. "He accomplished those things because of his work ethic and it is neat to see him now, we hear about what he did as an athlete but now you can see him processing things and trying to find a way to coach that same way. He brings a new level of energy to our offensive unit."

The Rams will open the newly renovated Carlson-Munger Stadium on Thursday August 26th against Sterling Heights Stevenson.