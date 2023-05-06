Rockford takes advantage of Hudsonville mistakes to hand Eagles first loss

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The Rockford softball team took advantage of six Hudsonville errors to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season on Friday, 4-1 in game one of an OK Red doubleheader.

Rockford 4, Hudsonville 1

The Rams scored first when Emily Obenauf singled to left and advanced to third when the outfielder over ran the ball.

Rockford starting pitcher Kamden Binney grounded out to score Obenauf.

Binney was great in the circle allowing just one run in a complete game effort.

The Eagles lone run came on a RBI single off the bat of senior shortstop Ella Reifschneider in the fifth inning.

Rockford (9-3, 15-3) went back in front in the sixth when a fly ball was dropped in right field with two outs.

The Rams put the game away with a pair in the top of the seventh thanks to a two-run triple from Peyton Steffes.

Hudsonville junior pitcher Elly Koopman allowed just one earned run in the game.

The Eagles (11-1, 19-1) bounced back to win the second game of the doubleheader 13-4 to regain their two-game lead in the OK Red standings.

