Rockford starts OK Red play out with a win in our Game of the Week

(WXMI) — It was the OK Red opener between Rockford and Grandville. The Rams marched right down the field and scored on their opening possession. Mikey Dekuiper scored from seven yards out.

After a Rockford field goal, Grandville responded Ethan Newville finds Easton Suidinski in the back of the end zone. Suidinski scored again and the Bulldogs went into the break with a 12-10 lead.

Rockford scored three straight times out of halftime and never looked back. Isaac Poot scored from 21 yards out. Dekuiper scored his second touchdown of the night, QB Brayden Daniels scored, and Rockford ran away with it from there. The Rams won 27-20.

"Our senior leadership stepped up big time. In the locker room, its a positive message coming from them. We love that we have a player lead team," Rockford football head coach Brent Cummings said after the game.

"Our coaches made their adjustments and put our team in a winning position and we were able to score touchdowns. It was a great way to end the second half," Senior wide receiver Mikey Dekuiper said.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)