ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford boys soccer will try to earn a spot in the division one state championship game for the second straight year. They fell to Rochester Adams in the finals in 2022.

Rockford soccer looks ahead to state semis against Brighton

"We tried to prepare our guys as best as possible. We, we scheduled a really hard schedule. At the beginning of the season, we played two teams out of state that were challenging for a state title themselves. We knew that if we could match up against those types of teams and play them early in the season, find out where we were, what kind of players do we have," said head coach Tim Boelman.

The Rams graduated 12 seniors last year and only bring back two starters from that state runner up team.

Two of their last three games in the playoffs have gone to overtime. Proving that this team has the stamina to stay in long games and win.

"You kind of have a good idea of what could happen but a lot of times it comes down to who's in the best shape sometimes as well. And you know, our guys are really trained hard in the summer in the off-season, they've done a lot of work with strength and conditioning coaches, to build them and to build their fitness," said Boelman.

Brighton is also coming off of a OT win against Detroit Catholic Central in the regional final. It will be a top 15 match up on Wednesday. Rockford is ranked #9, Bright is #14.

"They've got a couple of individuals that are very talented. But we're looking forward to you know, jumping over that state semifinal getting back to a final again in the state final run. And it's incredible to have the opportunity to do that two years in a row," said Boelman.

The state semi final game between Rockford and Brighton will take play on Wednesday, November 1st at 7pm at East Lansing High School.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter