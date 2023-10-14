Rockford rolls past Grandville to secure a share of the OK Red title

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville entered Friday's game averaging over 38.5 points a game taking on a Rockford team that has only given up 63 points all season long.

Rockford 34, Grandville 13

It was scoreless through the first quarter until Drake Irwin takes the snap and ran up the middle from six yards out for the Rockford lead, 7-0.

Skip to the third, Rams lead 14-7. Irwin again with the snap, aired it downfield and connected with Camden Kruisenga. He runs it in 58 yards making it 21-7

Grandville answers with a long drive capped off with a score from Jayden 'Tank' Terry. The extra point is blocked so the Bulldogs still trail by 8.

In the 4th quarter, Irwin would take the snap and go up the middle for his second rushing touchdown.

Later in the 4th, Grandville goes to the air, but Ryan Ahern comes up with the interception. Rockford remains unbeaten on the season as they win it 34-13.

"A fun night of football, we get to play in the elements and our kids were up for that challenge. That's a heck of a team that presents some challenges. They run that offense really well but to see our kids hunker down and make some big plays at the end," Brent Cummings

"Against one of our rivals, it was great to get a win. I was trying to keep my cool, do what coach tells me to do. Just go out and play how I want to play," said Drake Irwin.

The Rams will play at home against Hudsonville to close out the regular season.

