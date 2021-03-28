Menu

Rockford hockey falls to Detroit Catholic Central, finishes state runner-up

Rams run out of comeback fuel in 5-1 loss
Rams fall in state championship game.
Posted at 11:50 PM, Mar 27, 2021
PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Facing a deficit is nothing new for the Rockford hockey team after coming back from a 3-2 deficit in the state quarterfinal against Grandville and had to score four goals in the third period to comeback in the state semifinals.

However, on Saturday in the Division 1 state championship against Detroit Catholic Central, it was too much to overcome.

The Rams fell down 4-0 in the game before getting on the board late in the third period with a 5-1 final.

Rockford finishes as state runner-up in their first trip to the state championship.

