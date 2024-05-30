Rockford, Grand Haven win district semi-finals, will meet in finals

(WXMI) — Rockford defeated Mona Shores 2-0 in the district semi-finals to advance to Friday's district final. Sophomore Laney Carlson found the back of the net in the first half for the Rams, sending a shot top shelf to give Rockford a 1-0 lead at the break. Rockford scored again in the second half, sophomore Sawyer Lenon headed in a corner kick to help Rockford win 2-0. They'll face Grand Haven in the district final on Friday, May 31st.

Grand Haven defeated Forest Hills Northern with two second-half goals. The game was scoreless throughout the first half with both Forest Hills Northern goalkeeper Kiley Brillowsky and Grand Haven goalkeeper Hannah Taylor making several saves for their teams. Grand Haven scored two goals in the second half to win 2-0. They'll play Rockford in the district final on Friday, May 31st.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

