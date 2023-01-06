Rockford, Grand Haven square off in OK Red opener on Friday

Rockford, Grand Haven meet in OK Red opener

Rockford will play at Grand Haven in boys basketball Friday night as divisional play starts in the OK Conference.

The Rams are two-time defending conference champions, last year holding off the second place Buccaneers for the crown.

"We have had a lot of great battles with Rockford the past few years," Grand Haven senior Harrison Sorelle said. "It is a very exciting game for us, Friday night too, it doesn't get much better than that. They are a good team, we are a good team. Two programs that have been at the top of the OK Red the past few years, should be a good contest."

Both games last season were very close with each team winning on the others home court.

"I expect a really tough game," Rockford senior Charlie Deutsch said. "They are a good team. We are going over there ready, we are going to be ready to play, I'm expecting them to be ready to play, I think it's going to be a good game."

FOX 17 Charlie Deutsch, Rockford basketball

"We have to come in as a team and bring good energy," Rams senior Caden Pokorzynski said. "We are playing at their place so they are going to have all their fans."

Grand Haven doesn't resume school from the holiday break until next Monday, but a nice crowd is still expected for Friday night's contest.

"I feel like there has been a nice rivalry between Grand Haven and Rockford the last several years," Grand Haven head coach Greg Immink said. "We've had a lot of good close games, we split with them the last two years and it's been good basketball. Kyle (Clough) does a great job with his team and he's got good players and we are looking forward to another good battle here on Friday."

