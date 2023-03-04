Rockford girls win 4th straight district championship

GREENVILLE, Mich. — For the fourth straight year, Rockford girls basketball can call themselves district champions. The Rams beat Lowell Friday night 71-35.

"It's a great feeling. It's the first time in school history that we've ever won four in a row. And I don't know it's just amazing knowing that we're going to go down in history again. This team is something really special and I'm so happy to continue this journey," said senior Alyssa Wypych.

Rockford lost in the Division one state semi final last year to West Bloomfield 66-63. It's something that they think about often. Head Coach Brad Wilson commends all of his players for being ready to play whenever needed and being selfless in the process.

"We have a lot of skill but this team just loves each other and they play together. They don't really worry about individual accomplishments. We attack the basket and when the time comes we have trust in our teammates to to pass to the open girl and everybody kind of has a green light so we really try to win as a team. So I think that's what makes our team special is regardless of who's in the game all five players are trusted to win the game and they share the ball and they play together," said Brad Wilson.

The Rams will now play Jenison in the regional quarterfinal next week.

