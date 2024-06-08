Rockford girls lacrosse fall in the Division 1 state final

(WXMI) — Rockford girls lacrosse loses to Brighton in the Division 1 state final game 7-4. The Rams were looking for their second state title in four years. Rockford and Brighton met in the 2021 state final game, winning 19-16.

Friday's game was a defensive battle. Sophomore Brooke Gordon scored the first goal for the Rams, but Rockford was trailing 4-1 at halftime. In the third quarter, Ashley Palmer scored to cut into the lead. Aubree Frazier would add another goal for Rockford. The Rams got within two but didn't get any closer.

Rockford falls to Brighton 7-4.

