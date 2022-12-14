Watch Now
Rockford girls, GR Christian boys earn wins on Tuesday

The Rams beat Catholic Central 64-38
Posted at 11:11 PM, Dec 13, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several West Michigan basketball teams earned big wins on Tuesday night as we get deeper into basketball season.

Rockford girls beat Catholic Central on the road 64-38. Anna Wypych led all scorers with 24 points.

Mona Shores traveled to take on Grand Haven. The Bucs are now 2-0 after a 50-32 win.

For the boys, Grand Rapids Christian hosted Hudsonville and beat the Eagles 63-46.

Forest Hills Eastern took down Forest Hills Central 79-70.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

