Rockford girls, GR Christian boys earn wins on Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several West Michigan basketball teams earned big wins on Tuesday night as we get deeper into basketball season.

Rockford girls beat Catholic Central on the road 64-38. Anna Wypych led all scorers with 24 points.

Mona Shores traveled to take on Grand Haven. The Bucs are now 2-0 after a 50-32 win.

Grand Haven 50, Mona Shores 32

For the boys, Grand Rapids Christian hosted Hudsonville and beat the Eagles 63-46.

Grand Rapids Christian 63, Hudsonville 46

Forest Hills Eastern took down Forest Hills Central 79-70.

FHE 79, FHC 70

