Rockford downs Hudsonville 20-4 in girls lacrosse regional opener

(WXMI) — High school lacrosse regionals kicked off Tuesday, Rockford beat Hudsonville 20-4 in the opening round.

The Ram's took control quickly, scoring nine of their 20 goals in the first quarter. Rockford moves on to the regional semi-finals on Monday, May 28th. They will play the winner of Grandville and Traverse City Central.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)