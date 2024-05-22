Watch Now
Rockford downs Hudsonville 20-4 in girls lacrosse regional opener

Rockford 20, Hudsonville 4
Posted at 11:12 PM, May 21, 2024
(WXMI) — High school lacrosse regionals kicked off Tuesday, Rockford beat Hudsonville 20-4 in the opening round.

The Ram's took control quickly, scoring nine of their 20 goals in the first quarter. Rockford moves on to the regional semi-finals on Monday, May 28th. They will play the winner of Grandville and Traverse City Central.

