Rockford boys lacrosse advances to regional final

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford boys lacrosse advances to the regional final next week with a 14-10 win against Grand Rapids Christian.

The Rams played host to the region two semi finals on Wednesday night and scored the first four goals of the game.

They led throughout the entire game and had half a dozen players score goals to help lift them to that win.

Rockford will now take on Grand Ledge in the regional final next Wednesday, May 30th at 6pm at Carlson-Munger field.

