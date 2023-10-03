Rivalry renewed: Climax-Scotts and Mendon to meet in week seven

MENDON, Mich. — The field here in Mendon will be packed on Friday night when Climax-Scotts comes to towns. It’s the first time in a while that these two are playing in the same conference, and the panthers will try to earn their first road win against the Hornets in over 50 years.

“Through the record books out the door. Through any scores of any games you might know, this is something that we’re trying to accomplish in 50 years,” said Climax-Scotts head coach Tyler Langs.

Both head coaches in this marquee match up not only coach their alma mater, but also played against each other in high school.

“In 2005, my senior year, Tyler (Langs) was on that team. It was a great game, the were the reigning state champs. We beat them here at our field and then went on to win the state title. As a coach we had some good games with them in 2011, 2012, 2013. Then again in 2015, 2016. They beat us both of those years,” said Bobby Kretschman.

The rivalry is renewed this year as Mendon rejoined Southern Michigan 8 man football league west. Friday will be their first regular season meeting since 2000, but they most recently met in the pre-districts last year with Mendon getting the win.

“For me personally, it’s motivated me a lot just because I want to be able to beat them and say that I have, especially my senior year. Definitely a big motivator. Hopefully it’s motivation for the guys too,” said Joshua Walman.

“Last year I think the first two times they had the ball we stopped them and forced them to punt. We were able to capitalize off of that so hopefully this year we can keep that momentum riding,” said Nick Stiver.

The Hornets took their first loss on Friday to Lenawee Christian while Climax-Scotts is still undefeated. Both towns are already buzzing to see these two teams go head to head once again.

“A lot of their players from last year like their big o-linemen, they’re gone. But I know they still have some dudes that can play football. So it’s going to be a running attack game. We have a lot more speed than they do,” said Miles Shannon.

“I’ve known about it (the rivalry) the whole time. My brothers played earlier, they’ve played in many playoff games with them. So I’m pretty familiar with it. We’re both the same times. Ground and pound team really,” said Grant Crotser.

