Rivalries are renewed on week 2 of the Blitz

(FOX 17) — Cedar Springs and Rockford are separated by only ten miles, yet they have not played in football in 40 years.

The Red Hawks (1-0) and Rams (1-0) square off Thursday in the game of the week on week two of the Blitz.

FOX 17 Rockford football

Muskegon Catholic Central (1-0) and West Catholic (1-0) have only gone ten years between meetings, the rivals have been playing since the 60's and their week two showdown is our Blitz Battle.

Other games we are planning to cover on this week's show include:

Hopkins at Allendale

Schoolcarft at Centreville

Lowell at Caledonia

Grand Rapids Christian at Unity Christian

Zeeland East at Spring Lake

Harper Creek at Hastings

Carson City at Morley-Stanwood

Holland Christian at Forest Hills Eastern

Oakridge at Whitehall

Vicksburg at Sturigs

Coopersville at Wayland

Jenison at Forest Hills Northern

Montague at North Muskegon

Our show will be on after the conclusion of the Ohio State-Minnesota game.