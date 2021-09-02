Rivalries are renewed on week 2 of the Blitz

(FOX 17) — Cedar Springs and Rockford are separated by only ten miles, yet they have not played in football in 40 years.
The Red Hawks (1-0) and Rams (1-0) square off Thursday in the game of the week on week two of the Blitz.
Muskegon Catholic Central (1-0) and West Catholic (1-0) have only gone ten years between meetings, the rivals have been playing since the 60's and their week two showdown is our Blitz Battle.
Other games we are planning to cover on this week's show include:
- Hopkins at Allendale
- Schoolcarft at Centreville
- Lowell at Caledonia
- Grand Rapids Christian at Unity Christian
- Zeeland East at Spring Lake
- Harper Creek at Hastings
- Carson City at Morley-Stanwood
- Holland Christian at Forest Hills Eastern
- Oakridge at Whitehall
- Vicksburg at Sturigs
- Coopersville at Wayland
- Jenison at Forest Hills Northern
- Montague at North Muskegon
Our show will be on after the conclusion of the Ohio State-Minnesota game.