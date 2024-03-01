Reynolds, Zeinstra named finalists for Miss Basketball 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan could possibly bring home back to back Miss Basketball winners after it was announced on Friday that two current players are up for the award.

Gabby Reynolds, West Ottawa

The Panther senior has been a showstopper at West Ottawa for the last two years. She's had several 30 point performances in her career, including a school high game with 47 points. She currently averages 30 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals per game. She's currently committed to George Washington University.

Lily Zeinstra, Byron Center

The 5'11 Bulldog guard has been unstoppable against opposing teams all season. Lily averages 25 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and four steals per game. She's set to play at Butler University next season.

East Grand Rapids alum Macy Brown is the reigning Miss Basketball winner. She was the first player from the west side to win the award since Jordan Walker won in 2017.

The other finalists include Salem’s Madison Morson, and West Bloomfield’s twin sisters Indya Davis and Summer Davis. The winner will be announced by the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan on Monday, March 18th.

