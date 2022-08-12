Returning talent ready to lead Muskegon in 2022

Returning talent to lead Muskegon in 2022

For the first time since 2011, Muskegon did not win a district championship in football last season.

The Big Reds lost at home to Cedar Springs, 21-14, on November 5th.

"As soon as it got over we got in the weight room, got to work, we grinding it out here," Muskegon junior slot Destin Piggee said. "We grinding in the weight room a lot, we put so much time in the weight room to get stronger and more explosive. We ready, we more hungry than ever."

The Big Reds did win nine games in 2021 including winning the OK Green conference championship outright.

Muskegon was young too, returning as many as seven offensive starters this season including Piggee and running back Jakob Price who were sophomore standouts last fall.

"I was very excited knowing that we are all growing up and getting stronger and bigger and just better all around," Price said. "That was our first year of varsity so we didn't have as much knowledge or confidence."

While the Big Reds are not used to having so much varsity experience coming back, the expectations in preparation for the season do not change.

"I don't want to take a different approach," 13th year Muskegon head coach Shane Fairfield said. "I don't think that's the blueprint of what we've done here is just counted on having experienced back so we don't have to do as much. We are still challenge them. We still throw a lot at them. We don't try to move too fast. We don't try to reinvent the wheel. But the expectation of hard work, dedication, commitment and playing full speed Big red football is what you emphasize the most."

The Big Reds first game is set for Friday August 26th at home against East Kentwood.

The season opener is the second game of the Hackley Stadium Showcase following North Muskegon vs. Muskegon Catholic Central which starts at 4 p.m. .

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter