Regional Finals: West Michigan teams punch their ticket to the quarterfinals

(WXMI) — In Division 2, Grand Rapids Christian knocks off Benton Harbor 61-51.

Durral Brooks leads Catholic Central over Spring Lake 62-43.

Zeeland West with the late comeback over Forest Hills Central 56-51.

Portage Central's season comes to an end with an 82-63 loss to East Lansing.

Schoolcraft's season ends at the hands of Brandywine with a 41-32 loss.

Covenant Christian squeaks past Pewamo-Westphalia 46-45.

