Reeths-Puffer hockey dishes Sparta first conference loss of the season

Remi Monaghan
Posted at 10:30 PM, Jan 10, 2024
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Reeths-Puffer hockey earns a revenge win against Sparta in the OK Fischer conference.

Reeths-Puffer 5, Sparta 2

Avery Freeland scored the first two goals of the game to give RP a 2-0 lead in the middle of the second period. Tanner Guerra scored for the Spartans making it 2-1 but the Rockets came back and scored three goals in the third for a 5-2 victory.

This win comes after RP loss to Sparta back on December 7th, 5-1 at the Griff's Showcase. They are now tied for first at the top of the OK Fischer.

