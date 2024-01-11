Reeths-Puffer hockey dishes Sparta first conference loss of the season

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Reeths-Puffer hockey earns a revenge win against Sparta in the OK Fischer conference.

Reeths-Puffer 5, Sparta 2

Avery Freeland scored the first two goals of the game to give RP a 2-0 lead in the middle of the second period. Tanner Guerra scored for the Spartans making it 2-1 but the Rockets came back and scored three goals in the third for a 5-2 victory.

This win comes after RP loss to Sparta back on December 7th, 5-1 at the Griff's Showcase. They are now tied for first at the top of the OK Fischer.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

