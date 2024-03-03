Reeths-Puffer, EGR, Byron Center advance to hockey final four

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan will be represented in all three divisions for the hockey state semi finals next weekend after the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Reeths-Puffer advances to the division one final four after beating Forest Hills Northern-Eastern 7-3.

In division two, Byron Center shuts out Riverview Gabriel Richard 6-0 for back to back trips to Plymouth Ice Arena. The Dawgs are the reigning D2 state runners up.

East Grand Rapids is in the division three semi finals for the third time in six years, beating Orchard Lake St. Mary's 3-1. The Pioneers finished as the D3 runners up last year.

