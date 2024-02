Prev Next

Posted at 11:16 PM, Jan 31, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Newaygo hosted Reed City in a conference matchup. Reed City won 64-42. Reed City 64, Newaygo 42 Portland St. Patrick went on the road to Pewamo-Westphalia winning 53-46. Portland St. Patrick 53, Pewamo-Westphalia 4 6

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.